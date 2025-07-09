Wings vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
Wednesday's WNBA action will wrap up with a showdown between two of the worst teams in the league, the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky.
What they lack in record, they make up in star power, as tonight's showdown will feature a matchup between Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday night's finale.
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wings +1 (-108)
- Wings -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wings -102
- Sky -112
Total
- 167 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wings vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WCIU, KFAA-TV
- Wings record: 6-14
- Sky record: 5-13
Wings vs. Sky Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist, F - Out
- DiJonai Carrington, G - Out
- Arike Ogunbowale, G - Out
- Tyasha Harris, G - Out for Season
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot, G - Out for Season
Wings vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers 6+ Assists (-120) via DraftKings
Paige Bueckers' biggest strength this WNBA season has been her ability to dish the rock. She's averaging 5.5 assists per game, but more notably, she racked up eight assists in her first start against the Chicago Sky this season. Now, in her second, there's no reason why she can't record at least six against Angel Reese and Co.
Wings vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Wings may have the third-worst record in the WNBA, but some of their metrics show that they're a step above the rest of the basement dwellers, including the Sky. For example, the Wings have a net rating of -4.4, which is significantly better than the Sky, who come in at -10.5.
The Sky's biggest problem this season has been turnovers. They turn the ball over on 21.1% of their possessions, which is the worst mark in the WNBA by 1.4%. The Wings, meanwhile, turn it over on just 18.7% of possessions, which is around the middle of the pack in the league.
The wrong team is favored in this matchup. I'll back Dallas a slight road underdog.
Pick: Wings +1 (-108) via DraftKings
