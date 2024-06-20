Wings vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, June 20
The Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky are both on lengthy losing streaks heading into a matinee matchup on Thursday afternoon in Chicago.
Dallas comes into this game extremely banged up with Arike Ogunbowale now listed as questionable and Satou Sabally (out) and Natasha Howard (doubtful) both likely to miss this contest.
The injuries have killed the Wings this season, as they’ve dropped eight games in a row to fall to 3-10. They’re also just ninth in the league in net rating, a sign that they’re not playing at a high level with two of their best players out of the lineup.
Does that help the Sky – who have lost four in a row – get back on track at home?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think so, favoring Angel Reese and company by six points at Wintrust Arena, but Chicago has struggled to cover the spread on this losing streak.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and a best bet for this game with someone’s losing streak set to come to an end.
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +6 (-110)
- Sky -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +210
- Sky: -258
Total
- 161 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wings vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 3-10
- Sky record: 4-9
Wings vs. Sky Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Arike Ogunbowale – Questionable (Achilles)
- Natasha Howard – Doubtful (Foot)
- Jaelyn Brown – Out (Illness)
- Satou Sabally – Out (Shoulder)
- Maddy Siegrist – Out (Finger)
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – Out (Knee)
- Diamond DeShields – Day-to-Day
Wings vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Teaira McCowan: Wings center Teaira McCowan could have a major role if Ogunbowale sits in this game with Maddy Siegrist joining the list of Wings players out of the lineup tonight. McCowan is averaging 13.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season, and she had 18 points in the first meeting with Chicago this season. However, the Sky held her to just four points in the second meeting. She’ll need to have a big game for the Wings to pull off the upset.
Chicago Sky
Marina Mabrey: These teams met twice to open the season, and Mabrey dropped 19 and 14 points in those games. The Sky guard has cooled off a bit, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field on the season, but she’s still averaging 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Wings vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Ogunbowale’s status is going to matter a ton in this game, but I still can’t back the Wings, who have dropped eight games in a row, even if she does play.
Dallas has the No. 11 defensive rating in the league this season, and there’s an even more concerning stat for the Wings matchup wise in this game.
Dallas allows the most points in the paint per game (40.8) in the WNBA in 2024, and the Sky have dominated down low, averaging 41.4 points in the paint per game – the second-best mark in the W.
Ironically, these teams score the most and give up the most points in the paint in the league, but the Sky have a much better overall defense, ranking sixth in the league in defensive rating.
Over the Wings’ eight-game skid, they have fallen to 6-7 against the spread overall, and I simply cannot back them with so many key players out. Dallas is down three of its four best players, and if Ogunbowale sits it’ll be down its top three scorers (plus Sabally who hasn’t played) in 2024.
Trust Chicago to get back on track at home today.
Pick: Sky -6 (-110)
