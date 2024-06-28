Wings vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, June 29
The Dallas Wings snapped a massive losing streak on Thursday, defeating the Commissioner’s Cup champion Minnesota Lynx in an afternoon matchup.
Now, the Wings are on the road against the Seattle Storm, who are fresh off of a win – and a cover – at home against the Indiana Fever.
Seattle is an impressive 6-1 straight up at home this season, including a 5-2 against the spread record in those matchups. Can the Storm pick up a double-digit win on Saturday?
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +9.5 (-110)
- Storm -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: +320
- Storm: -410
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wings vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 4-13
- Storm record: 11-6
Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Dallas Wings
Jacy Sheldon: Rookie Jacy Sheldon hit a massive shot against the Minnesota Lynx to snap the Wings’ losing streak, and she’s started the last four games. The fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since entering the starting lineup.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: Is Jewell Loyd finally back? The Storm star scored 34 points against the Indiana Fever on 10-of-15 shooting, arguably her best performance of the 2024 season. Loyd is shooting just 35.4 percent from the field, but maybe she’s turning a corner when it comes to her efficiency.
Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Dallas may have finally got back in the win column on Thursday, but I’m not going to read too much into that for Saturday’s matchup.
Prior to that game, the Wings had failed to cover in three straight contests, and they are just 6-7 against the spread as underdogs this season.
Dallas does have Natasha Howard back in the lineup, but injuries to Howard, Siegrist and Sabally have really hurt the Wings in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Storm are one of the best home teams in the WNBA, covering against a hot Indiana Fever team on Thursday night. Seattle now ranks fourth in the league in net rating, way above Dallas (No. 10).
The biggest concern in this game is the Dallas defense. The Wings ranks 11th in the league in defensive rating, while the Storm clock in at No. 3 in that category. That advantage may be enough with the Storm getting a big game from Loyd the last time out.
Pick: Storm -9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.