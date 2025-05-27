Wings vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
One of the three winless teams in the WNBA is guaranteed to pick up a win on Tuesday night as the 0-4 Dallas Wings take on the 0-4 Connecticut Sun.
This is a major game for No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, as she’ll be returning to Connecticut for the first time since she won a national title with the UConn Huskies in the 2024-25 season.
Mohegan Sun Arena is likely going to be packed with fans to see Bueckers, and the Wings have a pretty decent chance to pick up their first win against a rebuilding Sun squad.
Connecticut is set as a home underdog in this game after losing badly on Sunday to the Atlanta Dream.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop, and a prediction for the first of seven matchups in the W on Tuesday night.
Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings -4.5 (-110)
- Sun +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings: -198
- Sun: +164
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Wings record: 0-4
- Sun record: 0-4
Wings vs. Sun Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Lindsay Allen – day-to-day
- Leila Lacan – out
Wings vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-132)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bueckers is a little overvalued in this market on Tuesday:
This is a big game for Bueckers, as it’s a chance for the Wings to snap a four-game skid against another winless team in the Sun.
However, I think oddsmakers have set Bueckers’ points, rebounds and assists prop a little too high on Tuesday night.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has struggled shooting the ball to start her career, averaging 13.0 points on 12.5 shots per game, knocking down 34.0 percent of her attempts from the field and 33.3 percent of her attempts from 3.
Bueckers needs to score at a higher level to consistently be in the mix for this prop, even though she's contributing elsewhere. So far this season, the rookie has 19, 32, 23 and 20 points, rebounds and assists, clearing this line in just one game.
Even with the Connecticut crowd likely rooting her on, I don’t see Bueckers clearing this line unless she has one of the better scoring games of her young career.
Based on her efficiency so far in 2025, I’d much rather bet against that happening on Tuesday night.
Wings vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams has played well in the 2025 season, as the Wings rank 12th out of 13 teams in defensive rating and 10th in offensive rating. Meanwhile, the Sun are 11th in defensive rating and 12th in offensive rating.
So, it’s hard to justify laying the points with Dallas, but I’m going to do it because of the talent advantage on the roster.
Bueckers is a budding star in the W, and Arike Ogunbowale is still an All-Star level player for Dallas. The Sun, on the other hand, has some aging veterans and a lot of young pieces that are attempting to complement a slumping Marina Mabrey to open the 2025 season.
Connecticut played well against the Lynx on May 23, but that game was sandwiched between two 20-point losses. Even though the Wings are 0-4, three of those losses have come by single digits, including their last one to the Dream.
That same Atlanta team – playing the second night of a back-to-back – beat the Sun by 24 points.
I think Dallas gives Paige a win in her homecoming to Connecticut.
Pick: Wings -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
