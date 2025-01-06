Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, January 6th
Wisconsin is fresh off a drubbing of Iowa in Big Ten play and will look to keep it rolling on the road against Rutgers on Monday in New Jersey.
The Scarlet Knights highly touted roster hasn’t come to fruition just yet, and now the team may be without its star guard Dylan Harper who missed the team’s last game due to illness last week. The team will lean on fellow lottery prospect in this summer’s NBA Draft, Ace Bailey to keep up with an impressive Badgers offense that hung 116 points on Iowa in Madison on Friday night.
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten showdown.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: -1.5 (-110)
- Rutgers: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: -122
- Rutgers: +102
Total: 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Wisconsin Record: 11-3
- Rutgers Record: 8-6
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
John Tonje: The transfer guard continues to impress for the Badgers, averaging 18 points per game to go with five rebounds while shooting an impressive 38% from beyond the arc. Tonje fits nicely into Greg Gard’s offense as a hub, as he has opened the floor up for the rest of the roster.
Rutgers
Ace Bailey: The freshman is off his best game of the season at Indiana, scoring 39 points while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots in the loss without Harper. Bailey has been scoring at a high level all season, but he hasn’t shown much playmaking chops for the rest of the roster. The team is going to need some help creating a coherent offense outside of Bailey’s impressive shot-making if Harper misses this one again.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Harper plays a big role in this point spread and who can win this game, but it’s tough to look past the Badgers’ disciplined defense and its ability to find answers on a lopsided Rutgers squad.
The Scarlet Knights are hyper-focused on Harper and Bailey’s gravity on the floor, the two each have a top 150 usage in the country and the ball funnels through them.
Wisconsin has elite guard defenders in John Blackwell and Tonje as the team does a great job of cleaning the glass and coaxing opponents into difficult shots in the halfcourt. Wisconsin is elite at denying transition opportunities, which is where Rutgers tries to force its offense as the team struggles to get quality looks in the half court, ranking 322nd in rime and three rates, per ShotQuality.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights' defense has struggled all season long, especially containing the perimeter. The team is allowing plenty of open looks and is bottom 100 in points per possession on open catch-and-shoot shots. This is a big issue against an elite Wisconsin offense that is shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
I’ll trust the continuity of Wisconsin’s offense and its consistency on defense to win a coin flip on the road.
PICK: Wisconsin -1.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.