Wisconsin vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
Wisconsin heads out west to take on a surging USC team in Big Ten play.
The Badgers have emerged as a contender in the league around the fine play of John Tonje and a potent offense, but will have to deal with a fast-paced Trojans team that is starting to show signs of development under first year head coach Eric Mussellman.
Who will maintain its respective winning streak on Saturday in Los Angeles? Here’s our betting preview.
Wisconsin vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: -1.5 (-104)
- USC: +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: -111
- USC: -108
Total: 150.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wisconsin vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Wisconsin Record: 14-3
- USC Record: 11-6
Wisconsin vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
John Tonje: Tonjei continues to impress in his first season in Madison, clutch down the stretch of the Badgers two-point home victory against Ohio State in which he made all 10 of his free throws. The 6’5” senior is averaging 18 points with five rebounds while taking more than seven free throws per game, shooting 93% from the charity stripe.
USC
Desmond Claude: The Xavier transfer has been improving his play as has USC over the last week. He has scored 56 points over his last two games, wins against Iowa and Illinois, while shooting a torrid 53% from the field. He has also been chipping in as the lead ball handler, phishing out 12 assists over the last two while sitting only two minutes combined.
Wisconsin vs. USC Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting stylistic clash as USC has pushed the pace of late despite having an incredibly short rotation, but the Badgers do a fantastic job of making teams operate out of the halfcourt.
While the Trojans are far better in transition, the team’s shot diet revolves around mid-range jump shots, which will surely be there against the drop coverage defense of the Badgers. If Claude and co. continue to light it up around the free throw line, then the Trojans should be able to compete with the Badgers on its home floor.
Meanwhile, the Badgers offense has been elite this season around the shot creation of Tonje. Overall, the Badger should feast in the pick-and-roll against USC’s leaky coverage and inability to slow down teams at the rim.
As USC starts to find its footing in league play, its been powered by the team’s offense, scoring 82 points at Illinois and 99 on Iowa at home earlier this week. The Trojans will need to be disciplined in the halfcourt, but my preference in this game is the over with each offense having the edge over the opposing defense.
PICK: OVER 150.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
