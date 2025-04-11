Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Chicago Bulls push for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference continues on Friday night, as they are heavily favored at home against a tanking Washington Wizards squad.
Chicago picked up a huge win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and it is closing in on the Atlanta Hawks in the standings. On top of that, the Bulls close the season with a matchup against a tanking Philadelphia 76ers team.
Washington has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, dropping four games in a row, including Wednesday’s matchup with Philly.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s contest.
Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +12.5 (-110)
- Bulls -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +490
- Bulls: -840
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT
- Wizards record: 17-63
- Bulls record: 37-43
Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Anthony Gill – out
- Richaun Holmes – doubtful
- Corey Kispert – out
- Jordan Poole – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- JT Thor – questionable
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Jalen Smith – probable
Wizards vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These props suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER Rebounds and Assists
After picking up yet another triple-double on Wednesday night, Josh Giddey has at least 18 rebounds and assists in five consecutive games.
The former lottery pick is averaging 8.1 boards and 7.2 assists per game for the season, but those averages have skyrocketed since the All-Star break to 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He should have a big showing against a tanking Wizards team tonight.
Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Chicago has an uninspiring record straight up at home this season, but the Bulls are far and away the better team in this matchup.
Plus, Chicago is the only one that actually has something to play for when it comes to picking up a win – Washington has plenty to play for (like the worst record in the NBA) with a loss.
The Bulls rank 14th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games while the Wizards are 28th at (-15.3). Washington has sat most of its veterans over the last several games, and I can’t trust it to keep this game close after getting blown out by Philly on Wednesday.
Pick: Bulls -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
