Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
The Washington Wizards got their first win of the season in their second game, but its been downhill from there with five straight losses.
Things haven't been great in Boston, either, with the Celtics dropping two straight, including on Monday night as -10.5 favorites at home against the Jazz. But there is still a gulf between these two teams.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as huge home favorites in this one.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +11.5 (-105)
- Celtics -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +440
- Celtics: -600
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BOS, MNMT2
- Wizards record: 1-6
- Celtics record: 3-5
Wizards vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Khris Middleton – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Wizards vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 18.5 Points (-101)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is more known for his defensive game, but his average points have been going up in recent years. He went from 12.4 in the 2022-23 season to 15.2 then all the way up to 16.4 last season. However, he’s down to 14.4 through eight games this year.
The Wizards might be a good team for the Celtics to get going against, but I have to see it from White before I believe it.
White has gone under 18.5 points in six of eight games this season, including in three straight contests with 15, 5, and 10 points in those. His field goal percentage is down, and he has taken fewer shots in recent games as a result.
Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Wizards somehow won in Dallas as huge underdogs, but I don’t see that happening here.
Washington is just 1-6 against the spread this season, including a 17-point loss as +13 underdogs at the Knicks on Monday night. That was the Wizards’ third straight loss by at least 17 points, also failing to cover +15.5 in Oklahoma City.
The Celtics are coming off two bad losses at home but will be raring to bounce back in the right direction against the lowly Wizards on Wednesday night.
Pick: Celtics -11.5 (-115)
