Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28
The Washington Wizards are in search of their first win of the season on Monday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
This is a battle between the No. 1 overall pick (Zaccharie Risacher) and No. 2 overall pick (Alexandre Sarr) in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Atlanta got off to a 2-0 start, but it ended up getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, losing by 24 points.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have dropped games by 22 points to Boston and 19 to Cleveland to open the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s clash.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +7.5 (-108)
- Hawks -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +250
- Hawks: -310
Total
- 233.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, MNMT
- Wizards record: 0-2
- Hawks record: 2-1
Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards vs. Hawks Key Players to Watch
Washington Wizards
Alexandre Sarr: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had just two points in his first NBA game, but he responded with 12 points in his last outing. Can the rookie have a big game in battle of the two top picks?
Atlanta Hawks
Zaccharie Risacher: The No. 1 overall pick played a career-high 27 minutes on Sunday, scoring 13 points with six rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. He’s shooting just 36.0 percent from the field through his first three games of his career.
Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind this Washington team this season, as it (rightfully) is not focused on winning games and making the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have picked up a pair of wins against teams that are inferior to them, and they should be in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the East this season.
The Wizards’ prioritization of development is going to lead to some ugly metrics this season. Through the first few games, Washington is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and just 27th in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
Atlanta’s loss to OKC shouldn’t be a concern for bettors, as the Thunder are widely expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season.
I think Atlanta covers the spread as a home favorite – even on the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-112)
