Wizards vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 19
The six-win Washington Wizards are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night heading into Sunday’s matchup against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings have been on fire since letting head coach Mike Brown go, winning eight of their last 10 games to get to one game over .500 (21-20). They now hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and oddsmakers have set Sacramento as a massive 17-point favorite at home on Sunday.
Now, the Kings have covered just seven times in 20 games as a home favorite (-7-10-3), but they are facing a Washington team that has been awful overall (the worst net rating in the NBA) and has struggled to cover as a road dog, posting an average scoring margin of -15.5 points in those games.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction.
Wizards vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +17 (-108)
- Kings -17 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +900
- Kings: -1600
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports California
- Wizards record: 6-34
- Kings record: 21-20
Wizards vs. Kings Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Keon Ellis – questionable
- Devin Carter – out
Wizards vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Carlton Carrington OVER 3.5 Assists (-140)
The Wizards rookie is averaging 4.0 assists per game this season, clearing this prop in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 4.5 dimes per night.
In the 2024-25 season, Carrington is averaging 7.9 potential assists per game, so he just needs his teammates to convert half of those to clear this prop.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis UNDER 16.5 Rebounds (-120)
The NBA’s leading rebounder has an insane rebound prop on Sunday against Washington, sitting at 16.5 boards. Sabonis has only cleared 16.5 rebounds eight times in 38 games, and I think there are a few reasons to take the UNDER.
First off, Washington may be the worst rebounding team in the NBA (29th in rebounding percentage, dead last in opponent rebounds per game), but oddsmakers are expecting this to be a blowout – which would likely limit Sabonis’ minutes.
In the eight games that he’s cleared this prop, Sabonis has played at least 31 minutes in all of them including multiple games with over 40 minutes of action.
The big man can still have a monster game on the glass and fall short of this prop in potentially limited minutes.
Wizards vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to lay 17 points with any team in the NBA, but Washington has lost nine games in a row and is just 6-34 in the 2024-25 season.
The Wizards are also dreadful this season on the second night of a back-to-back, going 2-4 against the spread and posting an averaging scoring margin of -19.3 points per game.
The Kings are rolling right now, ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Wizards are 29th in net rating over that stretch at -13.4.
It’s been clear all season long that the Wizards are prioritizing development – as they should be. I can’t bet on them on the road given their terrible ATS record, and they rank dead last in the NBA in offensive and defensive rating.
The Kings should roll on Sunday.
Pick: Kings -17 (-112)
