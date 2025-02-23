Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
The Orlando Magic are looking to hang on to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, and they’re set as massive favorites at home against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has just nine wins in the 2024-25 season, and it’s sitting several key veterans on Sunday after many of them played on Friday night in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Magic have been much better at home this season than on the road, but they’ve fallen off against the spread after a brutal stretch in January.
Can bettors trust them against the NBA’s worst team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, player props to bet and my best bet for Sunday’s contest.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +13 (-110)
- Magic -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +525
- Magic: -750
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, MNMT
- Wizards record: 9-46
- Magic record: 28-30
Wizards vs. Magic Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marcus Smart – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Colby Jones – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – questionable
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Wizards vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jordan Poole UNDER 22.5 Points (-125)
Jordan Poole has been up and down as a scorer this season, averaging 21.0 points while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3.
Poole has 23 or more points in just four of his last 20 games, averaging 19.8 points per game over that stretch. While he should get a ton of looks tonight, I’m not sold on him having a huge scoring game against an Orlando team that is No. 2 in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cole Anthony OVER 14.5 Points (-105)
This season, Cole Anthony has taken on an expanded role when Jalen Suggs doesn’t play, averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 21 games without the star guard.
He’s cleared 14.5 points in 11 of those 21 games, including his last two games where he scored 17 in each contest. Against a weak Washington defense, I’ll buy Anthony as a scorer tonight.
Wizards vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
These are the two worst offensive teams in the NBA – Washington is 30th in offensive rating while Orlando is 29th – and both are down key players.
Orlando is down lead guard Jalen Suggs while the Wizards are sitting veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, and Marcus Smart, significantly limiting their ceiling in this matchup. On top of that, the Wizards have listed youngsters Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly as questionable.
Orlando is the best team at hitting the UNDER in the NBA (36-22), and it has played seven of 11 games under this total.
As bad as Washington has been defensively this season, I’m not sold on the Magic taking advantage since they are one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA. Plus, Orlando is No. 2 in the league in opponent points per game.
This matchup could be a race to 100 points on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
