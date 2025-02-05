Wizards vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off one of the craziest wins of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night, scoring six points in six seconds to knock off the Houston Rockets as nine-point underdogs.
The win moved Brooklyn to 17-33 on the season, but the Nets are still looking to be in the mix for the No. 1 pick more than they are eyeing a potential play-in tournament run in the Eastern Conference.
Another team that is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 pick – the Washington Wizards – comes to town to face Brooklyn on Wednesday night. Washington has been in the news on Wednesday after dealing Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap
The Wizards have just eight wins this season, but they’ve won two straight – beating the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves to open the month.
Oddsmakers have set Brooklyn as a slight favorite on Wednesday, but can we trust a tanking team against another taking team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite props and game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Wizards vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +2.5 (-105)
- Nets -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +120
- Nets: -142
Total
- 216 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, YES Network
- Wizards record: 8-41
- Nets record: 17-33
Wizards vs. Nets Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Jared Butler – out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Alex Sarr – out
- Kyle Kuzma – out
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- TBA
Oddsmakers have taken down Wizards props bets following the Kyle Kuzma trade.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nic Claxton UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-135)
Even though the Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, I’m not sold on this number for Claxton, who is playing just 27.8 minutes per game since Jan. 1.
Over that 17-game stretch, Claxton is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game – exactly at his season’s average. Across 43 games, Claxton only has 14 with nine or more boards. He’s a fade candidate on Wednesday.
Wizards vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The odds for this matchup shifted half-a-point in the Nets’ favor after the Kuzma trade, and I am concerned about the Wizards and their offense in this game.
Both of these teams have struggled at that end of the floor – Washington is dead last in offensive rating and Brooklyn is 27th – and I think this game lines up extremely well for an UNDER bet.
So far this season, the Nets have hit the UNDER in eight of their nine games that were the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s possible Brooklyn sits some potential trade pieces with the deadline approaching tomorrow.
Not only that, but the Nets have fallen short of 216 combined points in seven straight games and nine of their last 10 matchups.
With Washington struggling to score all season and trading away one of its best veteran scorers, the UNDER is an easy play on Wednesday/
Pick: UNDER 216 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
