Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are both likely going to end up in the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft, but one of them has to win on Monday night.
The Raptors enter Monday’s game as a favorite at home, and they’ve been solid overall at Scotiabank Arena, winning 14 of their 34 games.
Washington, which has just 13 wins on the season, is in the midst of one of its best stretches of the 2024-25 season, getting wins in back-to-back games while winning four of its last 10.
With the Wizards adding veterans like Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton at the trade deadline, they have had a higher ceiling in some games, but both of those players, as well as guard Malcolm Brogdon, are out in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s contest, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +7 (-118)
- Raptors -7 (-102)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +210
- Raptors: -258
Total
- 231.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Wizards vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, MNMT, NBA League Pass
- Wizards record: 13-49
- Raptors record: 21-43
Wizards vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Richaun Holmes – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Colby Jones – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Wizards vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Quickley has really started to find his footing in recent games, averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 11 matchups while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Now, he takes on a Washington team that ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I’d be shocked to see the Wizards slow down the Raptors at home, although Toronto has been playing some of its starters fewer minutes as of late.
Still, Quickley went off for 34 against another weak defense in Utah his last time out. He’s also scored 20 or more points seven times over that 11-game stretch.
Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread at home (20-13-1) this season, and they should have no issues against a Washington team that is sitting some important rotation pieces in Smart, Holmes and Middleton.
The Wizards are just 12-15-2 against the spread as road dogs this season, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of -12.1 points per game in those contests.
While Toronto has not played like a play-in quality team this season, it is over .500 (14-12) against teams that have a record below .500 this season.
These teams are both in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, so laying the points does come with some risk. However, with Washington sitting some key veterans, I think we’ll see a much more inconsistent showing from a team with just six road wins all season.
Pick: Raptors -7 (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.