Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Toronto Raptors return home riding a five-game winning streak and have a great chance to make it six in a row when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
The Wizards are just 1-13 on the season and 3-11 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 10-5 and 9-6 against the spread.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +14.5 (-115)
- Raptors -14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +625
- Raptors: -950
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet, MNMT
- Wizards record: 1-13
- Raptors record: 10-5
Wizards vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – doubtful
- Alex Sarr – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – out
Wizards vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Scottie Barnes UNDER 33.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-118)
The Toronto Raptors have spread the wealth around offensively this season. Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes all average between 19.2 and 20.9 points, with Immanuel Quickley not too far behind at 15.9.
Barnes averages 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season. That’s 32.3 PRA per game, which is under tonight’s 33.5 line.
The Raptors should be able to make it a laugher against the Wizards, so we could see Barnes and the other starters rested in the second half.
Barnes has gone under 33.5 PRA in three straight games and in seven of his last eight contests. Maybe they let him get right against the Wizards, but I’ll bank on that trend to continue.
Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors had an upset win in Atlanta in their season opener before dropping four straight games and falling to 1-4. However, they’ve been red-hot since then, winning nine of their last 10 contests, with the only loss coming on a back-to-back with travel in Philadelphia.
This is a big line at -14.5, but I’m not sure that it’s big enough for the Raptors at home against the lowly Wizards. Washington is clearly the worst team in the league and the Wizards have had trouble covering in their losses this season.
Washington has been underdogs of +13 or more in six games this season, and the only time the Wizards covered was in their last game in an 11-point defeat as +16 point underdogs in Minnesota. They won’t make it two in a row.
Pick: Raptors -14.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.