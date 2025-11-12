Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The Washington Wizards aren’t likely to break their nine-game losing streak on Wednesday, as they’ll visit the Houston Rockets as 16.5-point underdogs. Washington hasn’t tasted victory since it upset the Dallas Mavericks in its second game of the season while Houston has gone 6-1 after losing its first two games of 2025-26.
Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have looked impressive as an All-Star duo leading the league’s third-ranked scoring offense. You could argue that the Rockets still don’t have a true point guard with Fred VanVleet out and Amen Thompson running the offense, but that shouldn’t be a problem against the NBA’s worst defense so far this season. The Wizards clearly aren’t equipped to deal with offensive powerhouses at this point in their rebuild.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Wizards vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards: +16.5 (-105)
- Rockets: -16.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +900
- Rockets: -1600
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Monumental Sports Network
- Wizards record: 1-10
- Rockets record: 6-3
Wizards vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Shariffe Cooper - out
- Bilal Coulibaly - out
- Jahmir Watkins - out
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet - out
- Dorian Finney-Smith - out
- Kevon Harris - out
- Isaiah Crawford - out
Wizards vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton Under 14.5 points + assists + rebounds (-103)
The Wizards are realizing what they have in Middleton. The 34-year-old wing has now averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds over his previous four outings. He’s logged more than 22 minutes in just one of the five games Washington has lost by double-digits this season. He can go over this total with ample playing time, but a blowout loss will likely lead to the Wizards letting their young players get experience, especially given their abysmal start to 2025-26. Bettors who believe Houston will build a big lead early should take the under here.
Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The over is a combined 14-6 in games Washington and Houston have played this season. The Wizards have a below-average offense and will face an elite defense, but have found a way to get up against the NBA’s better defensive units.
The Wizards have faced four top-six scoring defenses on the road this season and the over hit in three of those contests. The Wizards averaged 113.0 points per game in those matchups. Pulling that off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons is no small feat.
The Rockets will likely do the heavy lifting in this contest, but the Wizards can do enough by letting their young players hoist up shots down the stretch.
Pick: Over 234.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
