Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 11
The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets are both playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday in Houston.
The Rockets played an early matchup on Sunday in Detroit, coming away with a close win, 101-99, behind 27 points and 10 rebounds from big man Alperen Sengun.
Meanwhile, Washington was on the road against the Orlando Magic on Sunday and was absolutely blown out, 121-94, despite the fact that Paolo Banchero (oblique) is still out of the lineup.
Washington has now lost four games in a row, and it ranks just 29th in the NBA in net rating. This was expected with a young Wizards team, and oddsmakers have set the Wiz as huge underdogs on Monday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, injury reports and my best bet for Monday night.
Wizards vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +13.5 (-112)
- Rockets -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +650
- Rockets: -1000
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBA League Pass
- Wizards record: 2-6
- Rockets record: 6-4
Wizards vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
Washington Wizards
Jordan Poole: One of the few bright spots on Sunday, Poole had 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting, pushing him to 21.1 points per game on the season. Poole didn’t shoot the ball at a high-level last season, but he’s shooting 43.3 percent from both the field and 3 so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green: After scoring 22 or more points in each of his first five games, Green has scored just 72 points over his last five games (14.4 points per game) for Houston. This is a prime matchup for him to get back on track against a Washington team that ranks 28th in defensive rating and gave up over 120 points to a banged-up Orlando team on Sunday.
Wizards vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
I’m not sold on laying the points with Houston the second night of a back-to-back, even though the Wizards are a dreadful 2-6 against the spread.
Instead, I’m going to bet on the total with the Washington defense really struggling – once again – in the 2024-25 season.
Washington is just 28th in the league in defensive rating, but it ranks fourth in the NBA in pace, allowing for some high-scoring matchups. The OVER is 5-3 in the eight games the Wizards have played this season.
Houston has a top-12 offense so far this season, and while it is a strong defense, I think the Rockets may be able to carry the brunt of this OVER bet. Last night, Washington gave up 121 points to an Orlando team that has been one of the worst offenses in the league since Paolo Banchero went down, ranking 25th overall this season.
If Washington looks to push the pace tonight, don’t be shocked if Houston can push 120 or more points in this one.
Pick: OVER 226.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
