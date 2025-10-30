Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 30
The undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder are back at home on Thursday and set as massive favorites against the Washington Wizards.
OKC just finished off a back-to-back against Dallas and Sacramento, winning both games by close margins (and in low-scoring affairs). Now, the Thunder are looking to blow out a rebuilding Washington team that lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Tuesday night.
Washington’s lone win this season came against Dallas, and it has a tough test against an OKC team that is No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating. Still, the Thunder are just 1-4 against the spread this season and have been without key players like Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe.
Can OKC finally cover and get an easy win at home?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Wizards vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +15.5 (-112)
- Thunder -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +700
- Thunder: -1100
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Wizards record: 1-3
- Thunder record: 5-0
Wizards vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Jalen Williams – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Isaiah Joe – questionable
Wizards vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-117)
With Holmgren out against the Kings, Hartenstein turned in a monster showing on the glass, grabbing 14 rebounds in 30:49 of playing time. He's now grabbed at least 10 boards in four games in a row, clearing 11.5 rebounds in three of his five appearances in the 2025-26 season.
Hartenstein is one of the better rebounders in the league, averaging 11.6 boards per game this season while racking up 21.4 rebound chances per game.
This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 16th in rebounding percentage. Hartenstein also has 15 offensive boards in five games, so he's not totally reliant on hitting the defensive glass only to hit this number.
Wizards vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have covered the spread in just one game this season, but I think this is a few too many points to give Washington – even on the road.
The Wizards are 15.5-point underdogs even though they’ve posted an average margin of -8.5 points and a net rating of -8.1 points this season.
OKC is an elite team, but it is down both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on Thursday, making it a lot tougher for the Thunder to win by this kind of a margin. OKC has covered in just one game – a 17-point win over Atlanta – and it is coming off two close games against Dallas and Sacramento earlier in the week.
The Wizards aren’t anywhere near OKC’s class, but 15.5 points may be a few too many with the Thunder relying on a makeshift rotation in this game.
Pick: Wizards +15.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
