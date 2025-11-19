Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a good chance to make it two wins in a row when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
The Wizards won their second game of the season in Dallas, and that has been their lone victory through 13 games.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Wizards vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +16.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves -16.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +800
- Timberwolves: -1300
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN, MNMT
- Wizards record: 1-12
- Timberwolves record: 9-5
Wizards vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Alex Sarr – questionable
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Jaden McDaniels – questionable
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Wizards vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 21.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-115)
Donte DiVincenzo has been toughing it out after suffering a broken nose earlier this month. He’s been playing and is available for tonight’s game, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Timberwolves limit his minutes in the second half in what should be a blowout win.
DiVincenzo has gone Over 21.5 PRA just one time in his last six games, but was held to 17 or fewer in four of those contests.
The shooting guard has gone under this number now in 57% of his games this season after 71% of his games last season.
Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Wizards were actually -3 favorites in their last game, a 129-106 home loss to the Nets on Sunday. They now head to Minnesota as huge underdogs, but they weren’t able to cover as +17 underdogs in their last road game in Houston.
On the flip side, Minnesota is coming off an easy 120-96 win as -14 favorites over the Mavericks, and have covered as -11.5 favorites against the Kings and -12.5 against Utah earlier this month.
These are teams on two separate levels, and after a 4-3 start at home, the Timberwolves are going to want to give their fans something to cheer about.
Pick: Timberwolves -16.5 (-105)
