Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
Don’t look now, but the Washington Wizards are climbing out of the worst record in the NBA, as they’ve won six of their last 10 games, including a thrilling win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
Now, Washington is a road underdog against the Portland Trail Blazers, who held off the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
The Blazers have seen a surge from some of their young guys – mainly Scoot Henderson – in the second half of the season, but they likely aren’t going to sneak into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction in this matchup.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Wizards +6 (-112)
- Blazers -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +185
- Blazers: -225
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, MNMT
- Wizards record: 15-51
- Blazers record: 29-39
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- JT Thor – out
- Marcus Smart – questionable
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
Sarr had a huge game against Denver over the weekend, scoring 34 points on 28 shots, his third time in four games with 16 or more points.
This season hasn’t been a great rookie campaign for Sarr, but the Wizards continue to involve the No. 2 overall pick in a lot of action to help him develop on the offensive end. Sarr is averaging 15.8 points on 15.1 shots per game over his last 10 matchups. With that usage, he should be in the mix to clear this line on Monday.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
This season, even after the Denver win, the Wizards are just 14-17-2 against the spread as road underdogs, and I think there is a trend that we can’t pass up when betting on this matchup.
Portland is the best team in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back – from a betting perspective – as it has gone 9-1-1 against the spread in 11 games.
The Blazers are a much better team than Washington, and they even outrank the Wizards in net rating in their last 10 games despite the fact that Washington has won six of those matchups.
Overall, the Wizards are still 30th in offense, 28th in defense and 30th in net rating. I’ll gladly lay the points with a Portland team that has played over .500 ball since the start of the new year.
Pick: Blazers -6 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
