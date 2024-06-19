Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Storm-Aces)
The WNBA is treating us to a loaded Wednesday night slate, starting with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and closing with A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Seattle Storm on NBA TV at 10 p.m. EST.
In between that, the No. 1 team in the Western Conference – the Minnesota Lynx – looks to add to a strong start in 2024 against the Atlanta Dream.
With a ton of star players (Clark, Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Napheesa Collier to name a few) in action tonight, there are a lot of choices to make from prop bets to sides. Luckily, I’ve been able to narrow down the slate to my two favorite plays, focusing on the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 25-21 (+2.43 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Caitlin Clark OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Seattle Storm +6 (-112) vs. Las Vegas Aces
Caitlin Clark OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
I absolutely love this prop for Caitlin Clark against the struggling Washington Mystics, who have won a pair of games in the last week, but are still the No. 11 team in the league in net rating.
Clark torched Washington earlier this season, scoring 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field (7-for-13 from 3) in a two-point win back on June 7.
The Mystics didn’t have an answer for the rookie, and Clark has multiple games with 20-plus points over her last four, shooting 7-for-11 to score 23 points in a weekend win over the Chicago Sky.
There is some volatility with Clark (she’s shooting just 38.3 percent from the field), but she’s averaging 12.5 field goal attempts and 4.3 free-throw attempts per game. That usage should be enough for her to clear this number against a team she has already fared well against in 2024.
Seattle Storm +6 (-112) vs. Las Vegas Aces
The Aces have been a dominant home team in recent seasons, but things have changed in 2024 with the team missing Chelsea Gray in the lineup. Gray, who is expected to make her season debut tonight, was listed as active against the New York Liberty on June 15, but she did not play.
Still, I’m not trusting in her playing a big role in this game as we'd usually expect since it's her first of 2024.
Las Vegas is just 3-4 straight up at home, posting a dreadful 1-6 against the spread record in those games.
That sets up well for the Storm, who already have a 13-point win over Vegas in their back pocket, on Wednesday. Seattle is 6-3 against the spread on the road and 2-1 against the spread as an underdog in 2024.
While Jewell Loyd’s shooting has been a major concern (34.9 percent from the field), the Storm have battled through it with Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor and others stepping up to fill the scoring void.
The key for Seattle has been its defense (No. 3 in the WNBA), especially since the team ranks just ninth in the league in effective field goal percentage.
The Storm are also ahead of the Aces so far this season in net rating (+5.6 to +1.2).
Ultimately, Vegas’ lack of depth is being exposed a bit by Gray’s absence and Kelsey Plum’s shooting struggles (37.1 percent from the field) early on in 2024. Wilson has been playing at a high level all season, but even that hasn’t been enough for Las Vegas to remain over .500.
I can justify laying this many points with the Aces – given their ATS record at home – against a formidable opponent in Seattle.
