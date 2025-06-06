Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream vs. Sun, Sparks vs. Wings)
The WNBA Commissioner's Cup rolls on with two matchups on Friday, June 6, featuring four teams that have yet to earn a Commissioner’s Cup win so far this season.
The Dallas Wings (who take on the Los Angeles Sparks) dropped their first meeting in Commissioner’s Cup play, and won't have Ty Harris or Paige Bueckers back in the lineup on Friday.
The Sparks have dropped three games in a row and are in trouble with Cameron Brink still out, but they are expected to get Rickea Jackson (personal) back in the lineup on Friday.
In the Eastern Conference, the Connecticut Sun were blown out by 48 points in their first Commissioner’s Cup game against the New York Liberty. Things won’t get much easier at home on Friday, as they take on a 5-2 Atlanta Dream squad that has yet to play a Commissioner’s Cup game in 2025.
Can Atlanta take care of business with its new-look starting lineup?
I’m betting on the Dream-Sun matchup, but I also have a player prop from each game that is worth a look for Friday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 10-13 (-2.68 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 94-87 (+1.78 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Atlanta Dream -9 (-112) vs. Connecticut Sun – 0.5 unit
The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Sun, and I don’t expect that to change against a red hot Atlanta team.
The Dream enter this game with a 5-2 against the spread record, and they rank fourth in the NBA in net rating and second in offensive rating.
That’s going to be an issue for the Sun, who have suffered some terrible losses in 2025, including a 24-point blowout loss to the Dream in Atlanta where CT scored just 55 points. The Sun come into this matchup with the worst offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in the WNBA.
On top of that, Connecticut has covered the spread in just two of seven games this season despite constantly being set as a major underdog.
I can’t trust the Sun to cover, even at home, on Friday night.
Player Prop(s) to Watch
- Rhyne Howard 3-Pointers
Howard is shooting just 27.4 percent from deep this season, but she’s still made three or more shots from beyond the arc in five of her seven games. Howard is averaging 10.4 3-point attempts per game in the 2025 season – 2.3 more than she averaged last season.
While that volume may end up coming back to earth, this is a great matchup for the All-Star guard. The Sun rank 12th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.2 percent), and they’re allowing over nine made 3-pointers per game.
- Arike Ogunbowale UNDER Points
Ogunbowale is shooting just 34.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, and she hasn’t really stepped up with Bueckers out of the lineup, scoring 15 points in a loss to Chicago and eight in a loss to Seattle while shooting a combined 9-for-31 from the field.
In fact, Ogunbowale has only scored 20 or more points in two of her eight games in the 2025 season. So, it’s hard to expect her to put up a big scoring game, even against a weak Los Angeles defense.
