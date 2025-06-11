Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Napheesa Collier, Sparks-Aces)
Wednesday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup action features three late-night matchups on the West Coast, as the Minnesota Lynx aim to keep their perfect 9-0 start to the 2025 season going:
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Lynx are road favorites in their second meeting of the 2025 season with the Storm, and Seattle is one of the few teams that nearly knocked off Minnesota, losing by five on the road earlier this season.
Elsewhere in the W, Paige Bueckers (illness, practiced on Tuesday) is expected to be back for the Wings, who are winless in Commissioner's Cup play and 1-9 in the 2025 season. Can they turn things around against Satou Sabally (a former Wings star) and the Phoenix Mercury?
Plus, Kelsey Plum will play her second game back in Las Vegas against her former team, as the Sparks aim to avenge their 15-point road loss to the Aces from earlier this season.
This should be an exciting three-game slate, so why not place some bets on it?
Here’s where I’m leaning for Wednesday’s WNBA action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 13-17 (-3.29 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 97-91 (+1.17 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Napheesa Collier OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+116)
- Los Angeles Sparks +11.5 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Aces
Napheesa Collier OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+116)
After a slow start to the season rebounding the ball, Napheesa Collier has come on strong as of late, grabbing double-digit boards in five straight games.
The MVP candidate is coming off a 2024 season where she averaged a career-high 9.7 boards per game, and she’s now up to 8.9 rebounds per game in the 2025 season.
I love this matchup for Collier, as the Storm rank ninth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.2 percent of available rebounds. Collier had 10 boards, including four offensive boards, in the win over Seattle earlier this season.
At +116, this prop is a steal for the league’s leading MVP candidate on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Sparks +11.5 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Aces
The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled in the 2025 season, losing to the Golden State Valkyries as favorites on Monday night.
However, they are being a little undervalued on Wednesday against a Las Vegas team that has really disappointed early in the season.
The Aces rank outside of the top five in offensive, defensive and net rating and they have struggled shooting the ball. The Aces are:
- 9th in effective field goal percentage
- 9th in net rating (-1.9)
- 8th in defensive rating (101.6)
- 8th in offensive rating (99.6)
Meanwhile, the Sparks – despite all of their struggles – actually outrank the Aces in net rating (-1.2), offensive rating (102.6) and effective field goal percentage (fifth in the WNBA).
Now, I’m not sold on the Sparks pulling off an upset in this matchup, but they have covered the spread multiple times on the road already in 2025.
I think they can keep this game within double digits on Wednesday.
