Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sabrina Ionescu, Sky-Wings)
The WNBA is getting started early on Thursday, with a matinee matchup between the
Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings at 12 p.m. EST.
It’s one of two games (Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty closes out the night) on June 20, and I have a best bet to place in each of them after a strong start to this week without our picks going 3-1 over the last two days.
I love targeting player props in the W this season, and tonight’s play is for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who has been stuffing the stat sheet since being forced into a bigger playmaking role.
Let’s break down both games – and the best bets to place – on Thursday.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 26-22 (+2.34 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Chicago Sky -6 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chicago Sky -6 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale’s status (questionable) is going to matter a ton in this game, but I still can’t back the Dallas Wings, who have dropped eight games in a row, even if she does play.
Dallas has the No. 11 defensive rating in the league this season, and there’s an even more concerning stat for the Wings matchup wise in this game.
Dallas allows the most points in the paint per game (40.8) in the WNBA in 2024, and the Sky have dominated down low, averaging 41.4 points in the paint per game – the second-best mark in the W.
Ironically, these teams score the most and give up the most points in the paint in the league, but the Sky have a much better overall defense, ranking sixth in the league in defensive rating.
Over the Wings’ eight-game skid, they have fallen to 6-7 against the spread overall, and I simply cannot back them with so many key players out. Dallas is down three of its four best players, and if Ogunbowale sits it’ll be down its top three scorers – Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Maddy Siegrist – (plus Satou Sabally who hasn’t played) in 2024.
Trust Chicago to get back on track at home today.
Sabrina Ionescu OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Guard Courtney Vandersloot has missed the last four games for New York for personal reasons, and she’s listed as doubtful tonight against a struggling Sparks team at home.
Vandersloot is one of the best passers in the game, but without her in the lineup Ionescu has been asked to take on the brunt of the playmaking load.
The former No. 1 overall pick has thrived in that role, averaging 8.3 assists per game in the last four games, clearing 29.5 points, rebounds and assists in all of those matchups.
Ionescu has 32, 33, 30 and 34 PRA in those four games, averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
I’d be shocked to see her have a down game against a Sparks team that is now down one of its best players – and best rim protector – in Cameron Brink (torn ACL).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.