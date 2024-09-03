Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey and Aces-Sky)
It’s been quite a regular season for my WNBA Best Bets, as a sweep on Sunday pushed this season’s record to +8.17 units, and there’s still time to keep capitalizing!
After a day off on Monday, the WNBA returns with four games on Tuesday night, including the fourth and final regular season meeting between the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky.
Chicago is in danger of falling out of the No. 8 seed in the standings, but can it win outright as a major underdog?
I have a pick for that game, as well as a pair of player props for two players that have been red hot since the Olympic break.
While I’m not in love with the slate on Tuesday – hence three half-unit plays – I still think we can take advantage with these picks.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 56-42 (+8.17 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Satou Sabally 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+100) – 0.5 unit
- Marina Mabrey 14+ Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Las Vegas Aces -12 (-112) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Satou Sabally 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+100) – 0.5 unit
Since returning from an injury and making her season debut after the Olympic break, Satou Sabally has been on fire for the Dallas Wings.
The All-Star forward has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in five of her seven games, shooting 48.8 percent from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game. Outside of a two-attempt game on Aug. 22, Sabally has taken at least six shots from deep in every other game since returning.
I expect her to have a big game against a Washington Mystic team that ranks 10th in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game (8.2) and eighth in opponent 3-point percentage (34.7) this season.
The Wings should continue to lean on Sabally’s long-range shooting on Tuesday.
Marina Mabrey 14+ Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Connecticut Sun found a gem at the trade deadline by adding guard Marin Mabrey.
Since coming to Connecticut, Mabrey is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from 3, scoring 14 or more points in six of her eight games, including five straight.
Mabrey dropped 15 points on just 11 shots in a win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, and she has shown no hesitation in getting her shot off, attempting double-digit shots in seven of her eight games with the team.
In a bench role, Mabrey has been given the keys to the offense when she’s on the floor. I expect her to push 15-20 points again on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Aces -12 (-112) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
I don’t love laying double-digit points with the Aces since they are just 12-20 against the spread overall this season, but I have to in this matchup given Chicago’s recent struggles.
The Sky have not only lost six games in a row, but they rank 11th in the WNBA in net rating since the Olympic break (-9.4).
This isn’t a coincidence.
Chicago made an interesting deal before the break, sending Mabrey – one of the team’s best players – to the Sun. Chicago has not been able to integrate new players as quickly as it would have liked, and it ranks 10th in the league in offensive rating since the trade.
That’s a major problem when facing this Las Vegas offense that can score at will, posting the No. 2 offensive rating in the WNBA this season.
While the Aces haven’t been great against the spread all season, they are 7-10 ATS at home, and the Sky are just 8-15 ATS as underdogs.
Until Chicago shows it can win a game, I have to back the favorite at home.
