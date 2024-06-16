Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sky-Fever, Storm Mercury on Sunday)
The WNBA has a loaded Sunday slate, opening the day at 12:00 p.m. EST with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark facing off for the second time this season.
I have a bet on a side in that game, as well as another one on this three-game slate, with an interesting home underdog closing out the action at 3 p.m. EST.
Let’s break down Sunday’s best bets!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 22-19 (+1.28 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Phoenix Mercury +3.5 (-112) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
- Chicago Sky +2.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Phoenix Mercury +3.5 (-112) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
The Phoenix Mercury blew an early first quarter lead on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Aces, but they’ll look to bounce back on Sunday as home underdogs against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle is off to a great start in 2024, winning eight of its last 10 games and sitting at 9-4 on the season.
However, I am taking the Mercury to cover the spread as a home dog in this one.
Phoenix is 2-1 straight up with only a four-point loss to the Aces since Brittney Griner returned to the lineup from a fractured toe, and the Mercury are an impressive team at home so far this season, going 4-2 ATS and straight up.
Seattle is 5-3 on the road – and has been one of the best teams in the league without a doubt in 2024 – but I think the Mercury are a little undervalued given the improvement of their roster with Griner and Rebecca Allen both healthy.
Don’t be shocked if this game comes down to the wire like the Aces matchup. I love getting the points with the Mercury at home this season.
Chicago Sky +2.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
These teams played a terrific game back on June 1, and I’m expecting more of the same with both teams sitting at four wins on the season.
That being said, I can’t get behind the Fever as favorites – even at home.
Indiana is 3-3 against the spread at home this season, but it has the worst net rating in the WNBA (-13.9) this season while the Sky are sixth at -1.9.
Chicago’s defense has been solid this season, ranking No. 5 in the WNBA, and it held the Fever to just 71 points in the first meeting between these teams.
I’m not sold on the Sky pulling off an upset, but Indiana has two wins by two or fewer points in 2024.
Given how bad the Fever have been on defense, I can’t lay any number with them – even at home – at this point in the season.
