WNBA Championship Odds: Fever, Caitlin Clark Make Another Major Move
Don’t look now, but Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are surging in the latest odds to win the WNBA title after picking up a huge win at home over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.
The Fever are now 7-3 in their last 10 games and just one game under .500 on the season (15-16) as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With Clark on the roster, the Fever have already won more games in any single season since 2016.
Indiana isn’t close to the favorite to win the title – that honor belongs to the 26-6 New York Liberty – but they are now sixth in the odds despite being the No. 7 seed in the standings.
WNBA Championship Odds for Every Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Liberty: +150
- Las Vegas Aces: +340
- Minnesota Lynx: +550
- Connecticut Sun: +600
- Seattle Storm: +1000
- Indiana Fever: +2500
- Phoenix Mercury: +4000
- Chicago Sky: +25000
- Atlanta Dream: +25000
- Washington Mystics: +50000
- Dallas Wings: +50000
- Los Angeles Sparks: +80000
Indiana’s odds have shrunk considerably over the last month, going from +8000 in early July to +6000 to now +2500. They’re just half a game back of the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 6 seed in the East, and they’ve dominated at home winning nine of their last 10 games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Now, should bettors consider a longshot bet on the Fever?
That answer is tricky. However, with Indiana in the mix for the No. 7 or No. 6 spot, it could potentially avoid the Liberty (No. 1) and Las Vegas Aces (No. 5) in the first round. That would improve their chances of advancing, especially since they knocked off Connecticut this week.
Indiana got off to an awful start this season, but it’s been one of the six-best teams in the WNBA over its last 15 games, posting the No. 6 net rating and No. 1 offensive rating. The Fever still have some deficiencies on defense (they rank ninth in defensive rating over that stretch), but Clark has led a high-powered attack featuring Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull.
Hull has been on fire from beyond the arc as of late, adding yet another dynamic to this lethal Fever attack.
While it’s still a longshot for Indiana to win its first title since 2012, the odds movement shows that Clark and company are well-positioned to make the playoffs.
With the defending champion Aces looking mortal in 2024, it’s not crazy to think that Indiana’s dominance at home could make it a frisky team in the playoffs later this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.