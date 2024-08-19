WNBA MVP Odds: Caitlin Clark Now No. 2 Choice, A'ja Wilson Heavily Favored
The WNBA MVP race already seems decided in the eyes of oddsmakers, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be movement in the market down the stretch of the 2024 season.
In fact, after just two games back from the Olympic break, Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has moved into the No. 2 spot at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind favorite A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, to win the MVP award.
Clark (+7500) is now tied with Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) in the latest odds. The Liberty and Sun have the two best records in the W, so it’s impressive that Clark is even in the same conversation as those two stars.
Wilson, the favorite, is set at -3500 to win MVP, as close to a guarantee as you’ll get in this market. Based on implied probability, Wilson has a 97.22 percent chance to capture her third league MVP.
Here’s a quick look at the latest odds from DraftKings:
WNBA MVP Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- A’ja Wilson: -3500
- Caitlin Clark: +7500
- Sabrina Ionescu: +7500
- Alyssa Thomas: +7500
- Jewell Loyd: +15000
- Breanna Stewart: +15000
- Jonquel Jones: +20000
- Napheesa Collier: +25000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +25000
- Kelsey Plum: +25000
Caitlin Clark Deserves Consideration for WNBA MVP
While Clark is not going to win the WNBA MVP – nor should she, given Wilson’s amazing season – she does deserve the consideration she’s receiving in the latest odds.
After an awful start to the season record wise, the Fever and Clark have rebounded to get to 13-15, two games out of the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings. The Fever are currently the No. 7 seed, and they’re three games up on the No. 9 seed Atlanta Dream, giving them a real chance to make the playoffs this season.
Now, how could a player on an under .500 team win the MVP?
Again, Clark won’t win the award based on these odds, but the Fever also haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.
In fact, they’ve won 13 or fewer games in every season since they went 17-17 in the 2016 regular season. Yet, through just 28 games, Clark has already helped this team match its win total from the 2023 campaign when it went 13-27.
Since June 13, the Fever are an impressive 10-5, and Clark has been the driving force in that play. The rookie is averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game over that stretch while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.
In two games since the end of the Olympic break, Clark has scored 29 points and 23 points, leading the Fever to wins over the Phoenix Mercury (No. 6 in the standings) and Seattle Storm (No. 5 in the standings).
The former University of Iowa superstar had completely changed the direction of the Indiana franchise, something that several other draft picks hadn’t quite been able to accomplish.
If the Fever end up making the playoffs this season, it is a testament to Clark’s value to the franchise.
A’ja Wilson Remains Runaway Favorite for WNBA MVP
That being said, Wilson is the runaway favorite for the WNBA and for good reason.
Even with Chelsea Gray missing a massive chunk of the season, the Aces are still the No. 4 seed in the league, sitting just 5.5 games back of the top-seeded Liberty.
Wilson is having arguably the best season of her career, averaging 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. A two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson may end up adding another of both awards to her trophy case this season.
Still, at her price, Wilson isn’t worth a bet given the lack of return it would net at this stage in the MVP race.
