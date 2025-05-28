WNBA MVP Odds: Napheesa Collier Soars Past Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson as Favorite
The WNBA season is only a couple of weeks in, but there is already an overwhelming favorite in the odds to win the league’s MVP award.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has led her squad to a 5-0 start, and she’s jumped to a -170 favorite at DraftKings to win the MVP in the process.
Collier has finished in the top five in the WNBA’s MVP voting in each of the last two seasons, as she was behind only last year’s winner – A’ja Wilson – in 2024.
This season, oddsmakers have already found a group of three players that they think will be in the mix for MVP: Collier, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, and Wilson.
Clark, who is currently sidelined with a quad injury, was originally the favorite in this market. However, things have changed since Clark was ruled out for at least two weeks, and Collier continues to dominate early on in 2025.
Let’s break down the odds and the chances for top contenders like Clark and Collier to capture the WNBA’s most prestigious regular-season award in 2025.
WNBA MVP Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Napheesa Collier: -170
- Caitlin Clark: +240
- A’ja Wilson: +700
- Kelsey Plum: +6000
- Breanna Stewart: +6000
- Satou Sabally: +6500
- Sabrina Ionescu: +7000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +7500
- Skylar Diggins: +9000
- Paige Bueckers: +10000
Napheesa Collier Already Odds-On Favorite to win MVP
This season, Collier is averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Collier has been an All-Star and All-WNBA First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. So, her rise as an MVP candidate has been expected.
However, Collier has taken her scoring to a whole new level in 2025, putting up 23 or more points in four of her first five games. The Lynx star is averaging career highs in points, 3-point percentage, and steals per game through the first few weeks of the 2025 season.
The case for Collier in this market is rather simple.
The Lynx made the WNBA Finals last season (they lost to the New York Liberty) and won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup during the regular season. Minnesota is already off to a perfect 5-0 start, and Collier is the best player on the W’s best team right now.
Plus, the defensive impact cannot go unnoticed for Collier. A true two-way star, the reigning DPOY averaged 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game last season.
There is no weakness in Collier’s game, and with Clark out of the lineup, the Lynx forward can build a cushion in this market over the next few weeks.
Caitlin Clark’s MVP Odds Fall After Quad Injury
Caitlin Clark was +125 to win the WNBA MVP this season before suffering her quad injury, and now she's fallen back to +240 in this market.
While Clark isn’t out of the mix for MVP, she is going to face an uphill battle if she has fewer games to work with. Plus, the Fever (2-2 so far this season) may have a hard time competing for a top spot in the standings if they are unable to survive with Clark on the bench.
This season, the reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.
While Clark’s efficiency hasn’t been as high as it was after the Olympic break last season, the star guard is still the driving force for one of the top offenses in the W.
Clark was an All-Star, All-WNBA First Team selection and finished fourth in the league’s MVP voting as a rookie, so there’s no doubt that she’ll be in the conversation – as long as she’s healthy enough – for the award this season.
However, Clark has not been nearly as impressive as Collier in 2025, and she’s now going to lose out on valuable games to build her case early in the season. If the Fever end up making a run for a top seed in the W, Clark will undoubtedly be considered in this market, but she’s hard to trust at this price when we don’t know exactly when she’ll be able to play again.
