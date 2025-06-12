WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Paige Bueckers' Stock Soars After Returning From Injury

Paige Bueckers joins Caitlin Clark as the only rookies to EVER achieve 35+ PTS and 5+ 3PM 🤯



BUECKERS FINAL STAT LINE VS. PHOENIX:



35 PTS (career-high) | 68% FG | 5-7 3PM | 6 REB | 4 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/X16jH9K9Fn