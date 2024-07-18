WNBA Three-Point Contest Odds: Kayla McBride Favored to Win All-Star Weekend Event
Before the WNBA goes on an international break as the Olympics begin, we have the WNBA All-Star Weekend.
One of the headlines of the weekend will be the three-point contest on Friday evening. Kayla McBride will enter the event as the favorite but there’s a crowded group of challengers that will look to capture the hardware.
Before we set the stage for this event, here are the odds for WNBA’s Three-Point Contest from Footprint Center in Phoenix. The event will start at 9 PM EST.
WNBA Three-Point Contest Odds
- Kayla McBride: +115
- Marina Mabrey: +380
- Stefanie Dolson: +470
- Allisha Gray: +550
- Jonquel Jones: +650
Kayla McBride Headlines Three-Point Contest
McBride is the favorite with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu not in the field.
The Notre Dame veteran is enjoying an incredible season of three-point shooting for the upstart Lynx. McBride is shooting nearly 43% from beyond the arc this season on seven three-point attempts per game.
McBride will be the favorite in the two-round, timed competition on Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona.
She will be challenged by the likes of Marina Mabrey, a fellow Notre Dame guard, who is shooting 34% from deep this season, and Stefanie Dolson, the Mystics center who is making 50% of her three-point shots on an admittedly smaller sample of about four threes per game.
The longer shots are Allisha Gray (36% three-point shooter) of the Dream and Jonquel Jones (40%) of the Liberty.
