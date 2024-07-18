SI

WNBA Three-Point Contest Odds: Kayla McBride Favored to Win All-Star Weekend Event

Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Before the WNBA goes on an international break as the Olympics begin, we have the WNBA All-Star Weekend. 

One of the headlines of the weekend will be the three-point contest on Friday evening. Kayla McBride will enter the event as the favorite but there’s a crowded group of challengers that will look to capture the hardware. 

Before we set the stage for this event, here are the odds for WNBA’s Three-Point Contest from Footprint Center in Phoenix. The event will start at 9 PM EST. 

WNBA Three-Point Contest Odds

  • Kayla McBride: +115
  • Marina Mabrey: +380
  • Stefanie Dolson: +470
  • Allisha Gray: +550
  • Jonquel Jones: +650

Kayla McBride Headlines Three-Point Contest

McBride is the favorite with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu not in the field. 

The Notre Dame veteran is enjoying an incredible season of three-point shooting for the upstart Lynx. McBride is shooting nearly 43% from beyond the arc this season on seven three-point attempts per game. 

McBride will be the favorite in the two-round, timed competition on Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona. 

She will be challenged by the likes of Marina Mabrey, a fellow Notre Dame guard, who is shooting 34% from deep this season, and Stefanie Dolson, the Mystics center who is making 50% of her three-point shots on an admittedly smaller sample of about four threes per game. 

The longer shots are Allisha Gray (36% three-point shooter) of the Dream and Jonquel Jones (40%) of the Liberty. 

