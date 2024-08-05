Women's 200M Olympic Odds: It's a Two Woman Race Between Gabrielle Thomas and Julien Alfred
The Women's 200m Semifinals are in the books which means the final is all set for Tuesday.
Gabrielle Thomas, who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Games, is set as the betting favorite to win the gold medal this time around.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds ahead of tomorrow's final.
Women's 200M Gold Medal Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Gabrielle Thomas (USA) -250
- Julien Alfred (LCA) +195
- Favour Ofili (NGR) +5000
- Brittany Brown (USA) +5000
- McKenzie Long (USA) +12000
- Daryll Neita (GBR) +12000
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) +16000
- Jessika Gbai (CIV) +23000
Gabrielle Thomas Set as Odds-On Favorite
Thomas is the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal at -250 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has a 71.43% chance of winning gold. A bettor would have to bet $250 to profit $100 if she wins the race.
The only other runner with a realistic chance of beating her is the 100m champion, Julien Alfred, who shocked the world by winning the first-ever Olympic medal for St. Lucia, upsetting American Sha'Carri Richardson.
Thomas and Alfred were the only runners to post a sub-22-second time in the semifinals. Thomas ran the fastest at 21.86 and Alfred posted the second fastest time at 21.98.
The winner of the third semifinal heat, Brittany Brown, posted a time of 22.12.
The final is set for 3:40 PM et on Tuesday.
