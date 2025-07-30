Women’s British Open Prediction, Odds and Best Bets: Lottie Woad vs. Nelly Korda Matchup Pick
The final major of the women’s golf season is here and the biggest names in golf are atop the oddsboard.
British star Lottie Woad, who won last week in her LPGA Tour debut after turning pro the week before, is the betting favorite to win the 2025 Women’s British Open with +650 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. That she’s favored despite just recently turning pro and being only 21 years old should tell you all you need to know about her place in the women’s game today, but we’ll provide more context in a minute.
Behind her are the names women’s golf fans know: Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul and Ariya Jutanugarn, among others. But the focus of this tournament to start is Woad, who’s gone from a relative unknown to the betting favorite to win a major in a month.
Let’s get into how we see this playing out, starting with the odds, which come from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Women’s British Open Odds
- Lottie Woad +650
- Nelly Korda +900
- Jeeno Thitikul +1000
- Minjee Lee +1600
- Ariya Jutanugarn +2400
- Hye-Jin Choi +3000
- Angel Yin +3000
- Miyu Yamashita +3000
- Hyo Joo Kim +3000
- Ruoning Yin +3300
- Lydia Ko +3500
- Somi Lee +3500
- Celine Boutier +3500
- Mao Saigo +4000
- Charley Hull +4000
- Haeran Ryu +4500
- Jin Young Ko +5000
- Ayaka Furue +5000
- Shinsil Bang +5000
- Shiho Kuwaki +5000
Women’s British Open notable players
We already talked about Lottie Woad, but there’s still more to unpack. She won the Scottish Open last week with a dominant performance, shooting 21 under par for a three-stroke win and eight better than world No. 1 Nelly Korda. Two weeks before that at the Evian Championship, another women’s major, she finished one shot out of a playoff, earning her full LPGA status, which led to her turning pro. Can the hot streak continue with all the pressure she now faces? We'll find out this week.
Speaking of Nelly Korda, she hasn’t won a major championship this year or any other win on the LPGA Tour. She was T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open but hasn’t contended in any other major. Despite that, you could argue she’s playing better now than when she won six times last year, including the Chevron Championship for her second major. She was T2 at the Women’s British Open last year and has plenty of motivation to get it done this week.
Women’s British Open Best Bet
Minjee Lee Top 10 +180 (FanDuel)
Lee is being overlooked this week, but in another world, she would be the biggest story in women’s golf. She won the Women’s PGA Championship and was T3 at the Evian. She has five top 10s this season in 14 starts and is second on the LPGA Tour in total shots gained. She’s firmly in the conversation for Player of the Year and could complete the career grand slam with a win this week. Flying perfectly under the radar for my liking.
Women’s British Open Prediction
Minjee Lee +1600 (FanDuel)
I’m all in on Minjee Lee this week. Beyond the stats mentioned above, she has four top 10s at the Women’s British Open, which has been her most consistent major in her career. Already a three-time major champion, she could complete the career Grand Slam this week. Strong off the tee and among the best putters on Tour, I see her firmly in the mix on Sunday. Usually she closes the deal when in that position.
Ariya Jutanugarn +2400 (FanDuel)
Perhaps the most underrated player on the LPGA Tour, Jutanugarn has put together a strong season and heads into an event she has a strong history at in fine form. Jutanugarn is coming off a T8 at the Scottish Open and can win her second Women’s British Open this week. She’s been top 10 in three of the four women’s majors so far this year, including losing in a playoff at the Chevron. Given her form and history, I like these odds.
Lottie Woad vs. Nelly Korda Matchup Pick
Nelly Korda +100 over Lottie Woad (DraftKings)
This is a market a lot of people have their eye on and I’m going with the veteran over the rookie. Woad finished T10 at the British last year, but was completely under the radar. She does a good job of staying in her bubble and not allowing media responsibilities to get in the way of her normal routine, but this week she’s facing immense pressure that’s anything but normal. In the end, I think that hurts her in at least one round.
Korda, meanwhile, is having an outstanding season where she's third on Tour in total shots gained and first in shots-gained off the tee. She has outstanding control of the ball and can flight it low if the wind kicks up this week. I considered betting her in the outright market, but ultimately wanted to go with two players with longer odds. Still, I think her being plus money here is a nice wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.