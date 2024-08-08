Women's Olympic Water Polo Odds Ahead of Semifinals
One of the most fun and talked about sports these Olympic Games have been Water Polo, with Flavor Flav becoming the unexpected ambassador for the sport.
The women's team has advanced to the semifinals in the closing days of the Olympics, so let's take a look at their chances to win the gold medal for their country.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Women's Olympic Water Polo Odds
- USA -120
- Spain +240
- Netherlands +350
- Australia +800
USA is set as the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal for women's water polo. At -120 odds, they have an implied probability of 54.55% of capturing gold. Spain is the team that's expected to give them the biggest challenge at +240.
The United States will take on Australia in Thursday's semifinal. DraftKings has the Americans set at -340 (77.27% implied probability) favorites to win the match and advance to the final against the winner of Spain vs. Netherlands.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
