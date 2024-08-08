SI

Women's Olympic Water Polo Odds Ahead of Semifinals

Iain MacMillan

Aug 6, 2024; Nanterre, France; United States centre back Ryann Neushul (8) in a women's water polo quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Nanterre, France; United States centre back Ryann Neushul (8) in a women's water polo quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most fun and talked about sports these Olympic Games have been Water Polo, with Flavor Flav becoming the unexpected ambassador for the sport.

The women's team has advanced to the semifinals in the closing days of the Olympics, so let's take a look at their chances to win the gold medal for their country.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Women's Olympic Water Polo Odds

  • USA -120
  • Spain +240
  • Netherlands +350
  • Australia +800

USA is set as the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal for women's water polo. At -120 odds, they have an implied probability of 54.55% of capturing gold. Spain is the team that's expected to give them the biggest challenge at +240.

The United States will take on Australia in Thursday's semifinal. DraftKings has the Americans set at -340 (77.27% implied probability) favorites to win the match and advance to the final against the winner of Spain vs. Netherlands.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

