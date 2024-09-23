World Series Odds Ahead of Final Week of MLB Regular Season (Dodgers, Phillies, and Yankees a Step Above the Rest)
It's been a long MLB season, but we're officially in the final week of action.
There is still plenty to figure out in the playoff picture before we head into the postseason. Only the NL Central and AL Central have been officially decided as of Monday morning and there are still wild card spots on the line.
Before this week's games get underway, let's take a look at where each team stands in the latest odds to win the 2024 World Series.
2024 World Series Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Dodgers +330
- Phillies +410
- Yankees +450
- Astros +750
- Orioles +1100
- Guardians +1300
- Padres +1300
- Diamondbacks +2300
- Brewers +2400
- Twins +2700
- Mets +3200
- Royals +3900
- Braves +3900
- Tigers +5000
- Mariners +19000
- Red Sox +49000
Dodgers Set as World Series Favorites
The good news for Dodgers' fans is their team is the betting favorite to win the World Series at +330. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 23.26% chance of winning it all.
The bad news is they have been the betting favorites at the end of the World Series almost every year over the past decade and only have one World Series to show for it. In fact, they've lost in the opening round of the playoffs in two straight season, falling to the Padres in the NLDS in 2022 and losing to the Diamondbacks in a 3-0 sweep last season.
Can they get over the hump this year and make a deep playoff run? Time will tell.
Tigers Are Hot at the Right Time
No team has been more hot down the final stretch of the season than the Detroit Tigers, whose season looked like it was over just a few short weeks ago. Now, at 82-74, they currently are holding on to a wild card spot in the American League.
Sometimes, getting hot at the right time is all a team needs to make a deep playoff run and having the AL Cy Young favorite, Tarik Skubal, is certainly a bonus as well.
If you think their Cinderella run can continue, they're available at +5000 to win it all. A $10 bet on them to pull it off would profit a bettor $500 if they can achieve the improbable.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.