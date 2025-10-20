World Series Odds: Blue Jays Favored Over Mariners After Forcing ALCS Game 7
A spot in the World Series is on the line on Monday night, as Game 7 of the ALCS is set to take place between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
Seattle led this series 2-0 after upsetting the Jays at home in Games 1 and 2, but it has not dropped three of the last four games, allowing Toronto to even the series in Game 4 and again in Game 6.
That’s led to the World Series odds fluctuating in a big way, as the Jays fell to +1400 after Game 2 and are now ahead of the Mariners in the odds to win it all. Still, the Los Angeles Dodgers – who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS – are the favorite to win the title at -210.
Let’s take a look at the odds and what they tell us entering Game 7.
2025 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -210
- Toronto Blue Jays: +380
- Seattle Mariners: +390
These odds reflect the fact that oddsmakers have set the Blue Jays as favorites at home in Game 7.
Toronto has Shane Bieber on the mound against George Kirby, the same pitching matchup as Game 3, when the Jays won 13-4 in Seattle. Bieber allowed just two earned runs across six innings of work in that game.
During the regular season, Toronto was elite at home, going 54-27 in 81 games. The team did not lose at home in the ALDS, but it is just 1-2 at Rogers Centre in the ALCS.
Still, the odds have been shifting towards the Jays all series long, going from +1400 to win the World Series after Game 2 all the way down to +380 entering this matchup.
Seattle is +110 on the moneyline to win Game 7, good for an implied probability of 47.62 percent. As the only franchise that has yet to make a World Series, the Mariners are hoping to avoid losing four of the last five games to lose this series.
There hasn’t been a massive advantage of being at home in winner-take-all games in MLB history, as the home team is just 71-67 straight up in those matchups. Still, oddsmakers have clearly given the Jays the nod as the favorite in this matchup, and they could cut into Los Angeles’ lead in the World Series odds with a commanding win on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.