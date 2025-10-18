World Series Odds: Dodgers Jump After Winning NLCS, Mariners Favored in ALCS
For the second season in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic.
Los Angeles has been the favorite to win the World Series since it knocked off the Cincinnati Reds in back-to-back games in the wild card round, but now the team has jumped all the way to -185 to win the title.
L.A. clinched a spot in the World Series after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS behind three Shohei Ohtani home runs, completing an impressive sweep of the team that finished with the best record in the NL during the regular season.
So far this postseason, Los Angeles is 7-1 straight up, only losing Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Since the team won the World Series in 2024, it's not a surprise that's favored over the Seattle Mariners (haven't won a World Series in franchise history) and Toronto Blue Jays (haven't won a World Series in over 30 years) in the latest odds.
Seattle and Toronto will continue their matchup in the ALCS on Sunday, as the Mariners hold a 3-2 series lead heading Game 6 in Toronto.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -185
- Seattle Mariners: +215
- Toronto Blue Jays: +850
The Dodgers now have an implied probability of 64.91 percent to win the World Series this season, and it makes sense given the team's dominance in the playoffs.
Los Angeles is hitting .256 as a team in the postseason (second to only the Blue Jays) and it has a team ERA of 2.45. That's the best of the remaining teams by a long shot, as the Mariners have a 4.18 team ERA and the Jays have a 4.76 team ERA.
The combination of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ohtani and others has been dominant at the top of the Los Angeles rotation.
The question is: Who will the Dodgers face in the World Series?
Seattle took a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS, but it did not do a great job at home, losing Games 3 and 4 before taking Game 5 on Friday night. Now, the Mariners have to win another game in Toronto to advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
While Seattle does have better odds to win the World Series than Toronto, it also is an underdog in Game 6. Bettors may want to take a shot on the Jays and their elite offense to win the Fall Classic, especially if they believe they'll win Game 6.
