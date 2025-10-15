World Series Odds: Dodgers, Mariners on Collision Course for Fall Classic After Road Wins
Could the World Series matchup in 2025 already be decided?
The odds at some of the best betting sites are favoring one matchup in a big way, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners have both won the first two games of their championship series matchups on the road to take commanding leads before three games at home.
Los Angeles had gems from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to open the NLCS, and the team has moved to -135 to win the World Series for the second season in a row. Now, the Dodgers head home (where they were 23 games over .500 in the regular season) for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if needed) to close out the week.
A very similar occurence happend in the ALCS earlier this week, as the Seattle Mariners won 3-1 and 10-3 against the Toronto Blue Jays to take a 2-0 series lead. After both teams were set at +320 to win the World Series head of Game 1, the Mariners have shot up to +165 in the latest odds.
Meanwhile, both the Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers are at least 14/1 to win the World Series, making them massive long shots to win four of the next five games to advance. Can either team get it done?
Here's a look at what the latest odds are telling us in these matchups.
2025 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -135
- Seattle Mariners: +165
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1400
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1600
The Dodgers opened the NLCS as World Series favorites, but they have climbed to odds-on favorites with oddsmakers bracing for a Los Angeles vs. Seattle Fall Classic.
The Mariners have never made the World Series in franchise history, so this would be a massive accomplishment if they are able to get past the top-seeded Blue Jays.
Based on the latest odds, the Jays have an implied probability of 6.67% to win the World Series while the Brewers have an implied probability of just 5.88%.
Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Odds
- Dodgers: -1000
- Brewers: +700
The Dodgers are now -1000 to win the NLCS, and it makes sense given their dominance at home during the regular season. L.A. is 3-1 straight up at home in the postseason, and it only need to win two of three games there to wrap up this series and keep it from going back to Milwaukee.
The Brewers have an implied probability of just 12.5% to win this series, and they have struggled to get anything going on offense against this Los Angeles pitching staff. It's hard to make a case that they'll beat the defending champs in four of the next five games.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays ALCS Odds
- Mariners: -650
- Blue Jays: +500
The Blue Jays have slightly better odds to win four of the next five games than the Brewers, as they have an implied probability of 16.67% to win the ALCS.
Toronto's pitching has to be better after allowing 10 runs in Game 2, but the Jays were a game under .500 on the road in the regular season. They have to take at least two games in Seattle to keep their season alive, and that's going to be a tough task against a Mariners team that was 21 games over .500 at home in the regular season.
