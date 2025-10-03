World Series Odds for Every Team Entering MLB Division Series (Yankees Make Big Jump)
The Yankees faced elimination and advanced, knocking off their biggest rivals and putting them atop the World Series odds alongside the team that beat them in the World Series last year.
The Yankees went from +700 to +410 in the World Series odds at FanDuel after dispatching the Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card last night. That is tied for the shortest odds on the board with the Dodgers.
The Yankees face another division rival in the ALDS, taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a five-game series starting on Sunday. Toronto is +800 at FD to win the World Series.
The Blue Jays held off a furious late-season rally from the Bronx Bombers to win the AL East and secure home field advantage in the series. However, they’re +132 to win the ALDS at FD, underdogs to the Yankees, who are -156.
Similarly in the NL, the Phillies have home field against the Dodgers, but are set as underdogs to win their NLDS series. Philly is +106 while the Dodgers are -124. The Phillies have the third-shortest odds to win the World Series at +500 on FD.
The Brewers won the most games in baseball this year and are +700 at FD to win the World Series. They are small -116 favorites in their series against the division-rival Cubs, who are even-money +100 to advance. Chicago is +750 to win the World Series.
The Tigers, who at one point had the best record in baseball, have the longest odds to win the World Series. They’re +1300 at FD.
Detroit faces the Marines in the other ALCS. Seattle is the biggest betting favorite in the division series odds, sitting at -172 to advance against +146 for Detroit. The Mariners are +550 to win the World Series.
The Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series last year. The difference is Los Angeles was a big favorite to win it all even at this point in the postseason. Oddsmakers aren’t quite as sold on them this year.
The odds showcase this year’s playoffs are as wide open as any in recent memory. There’s no clear-cut favorite, even with two big-name franchises sitting atop the odds.
Here are the odds at FanDuel for each team to win the World Series.
World Series Odds
- New York Yankees +410
- Los Angeles Dodgers +410
- Philadelphia Phillies +500
- Seattle Mariners +550
- Milwaukee Brewers +700
- Chicago Cubs +750
- Toronto Blue Jays +800
- Detroit Tigers +1300
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.