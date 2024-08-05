Wyndham Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Sedgefield Country Club
Now that the four majors and the Olympics are in the rearview mirror, among the last remaining big events left on the men's golf 2024 calendar are the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This week's Wyndham Championship will serve as the last regular-season event as golfers make one final push to get inside the top 70 in FedEx Cup points, which will earn them a spot in the playoffs.
It's not a particularly strong field this week, but the drama will be high as plenty of golfers will have their Tour card on the line.
There are some recognizable names currently sitting outside the top 70 including Victor Perez (71), Nicolai Hojgaard (80), Adam Svensson (82), Rickie Fowler (104), and Joel Dahmen (117).
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this week's regular season finale.
Wyndham Championship odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Sungjae Im +1400
- Billy Horschel +2500
- Si Woo Kim +2500
- Shane Lowry +2800
- Cameron Young +3000
- Aaron Rai +3500
- Cam Davis +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Min Woo Lee +3500
- Akshay Bhatia +4000
- Brian Harman +4000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
- Harris English +4500
- Keegan Bradly +4500
Wyndham Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
Wyndham Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8–Sunday, Aug. 11
- Purse: $7.9 million ($1.422 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Lucas Glover
Wyndham Championship notable golfers
Sungjae Im: Sungjae Im enters this week as the betting favorite. He's had plenty of success at this event, finishing inside the top 10 in three of the last four years and never finishing worse than 24th. He enters this week No. 9 in the FedEx Cup standings, so he doesn't need a strong performance to help his playoff standing. He's likely using this as a warmup for the playoffs.
Jordan Spieth: Jordan Spieth sits No. 63 in the FedEx Cup point standings so he likely won't fall out of the playoffs, but he needs a couple of strong performances if he wants to get inside the top 50 to advance to the BMW Championship. He's had a disappointing year and time is running out to turn things around. His odds are set at 35-1 to win this week.
Wyndham Championship best bets
Billy Horschel +2500
Instead of betting on the betting favorite, Sungjae Im, I think there's quite a bit more value on the second name on the odds list, Billy Horschel. He's coming off a T2 finish at the British Open and now he returns to a course he's had a ton of success at in his career. He has finished T6 or better here four times dating back to 2016, including a solo fourth finish here last season. Great form and course history is enough for me to take a shot on him at 25-1.
Aaron Rai +3500
I've bet on Aaron Rai a lot this year and am not ready to stop quite yet. He was in fantastic form before a disappointing finish at the British Open, but this seems like the perfect course fit for him. Greens in regulation, driving accuracy, and par-4 scoring are what's more important at Sedgefield Country Club. Rai ranks sixth, third and fifth in those three stats.
At 35-1, I think there's plenty of value on the Englishman this week.
Doug Ghim +8000
Doug Ghim hasn't had much success at this event throughout the years, but I can't help but be convinced he's a perfect course fit. He's 12th in driving accuracy, seventh in strokes-gained approach, and 23rd in par-4 scoring, all things which should lead to solid results at Sedgefield.
His putting leaves a lot to be desired, which means we may be better off to bet on him to finish in the top 20 or the top 10, but if he can get a hot putter he could be in contention for the win on Sunday. As I always say, it's better to bet on a good ball-striker and hope they putt well than to bet on a good putter and hope they ball-strike well.
He's coming off a solid T24 finish at the 3M Open.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!