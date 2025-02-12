Xavier vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 12
Xavier’s quest for an NCAA Tournament bid has reached a critical stage, and the team needs to string together wins quickly after losing at Villanova over the weekend.
The Musketeers face Providence on the road as a slight favorite, and the Friars are reeling on the heels of three straight losses. Can Xavier bounce back and score a conference win? The betting market has listed the Musketeers as slight road favorites.
Let’s break down the odds and find the best bet for this one.
Xavier vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Xavier: -2.5 (-102)
- Providence: +2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Xavier: -132
- Providence: +110
Total: 146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Xavier vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Xavier Record: 14-10
- Providence Record: 11-13
Xavier vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
Xavier
Zach Freemantle: The veteran forward remains the key cog of the Xavier offense, an inside-out threat on offense while also providing sound rebounding and rim protection for Sean Miller’s defense. Against a Friars offense that has been strong from the perimeter, Xavier will need Freemantle to anchor the defense – especially on the boards – en route to a win.
Providence
Jayden Pierre: The junior guard has been the consistent option for the Friars that have seen their season go off the rails. He has scored in double figures in five straight games while dishing out five assists or more in three of those games.
Xavier vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been over bets of late with Xavier going over in six of the last 10 games while Providence has cleared the over in nine of 10.
I’m going to go back to the well and bet another over in this meeting between both teams that have matchup advantages.
Providence's offense is a jump shot reliant offense as the loss of Brycen Hopkins for nearly the entire season has put pressure on its perimeter threats. It has worked out by way of a strong 3-point shooting group, hitting 38% of its shots from distance during conference play on a top four rate.
The group has also committed to being a strong offensive rebounding team, but that can work against them against a Xavier team that loves to run off of amisses and test the Friars in transition.
Further, Providence won’t have an answer for Fremantle as a role man in the pick-and-roll as he can not only create his own shot, but kick out to a potent 3-point shooting roster that is top 20 nationally in three-point percentage at 38%.
I’m not shying away from targeting the over for these two teams.
PICK: OVER 146.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.