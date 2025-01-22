Xavier vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Xavier is on a good run of form in Big East play, fresh off a road win at Marquette after beating Villanova at home.
Can the Musketeers turn its season around after a slow start in Big East play? The Musketeers have a prime opportunity on Wednesday against St. John's, one of the best defensive teams in the country.
Rick Pitino’s bunch has won five straight in Big East play and has a tenacious defense that sparks a transition-based offense.
How will this game go? Let’s break it down below.
Xavier vs. St. John’s Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Xavier: +7.5 (-112)
- St. John’s: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Xavier: +250
- St. John’s: -350
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Xavier vs. St. John’s How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Xavier Record: 12-7
- St. John’s Record: 16-3
Xavier vs. St. John’s Key Players to Watch
Xavier
Zach Freemantle: The big man has returned from injury to get the Musketeers back on track in Big East play. The senior is averaging north of 14 points per game with nearly eight rebounds in the last five games. Against St. John’s back on January 7th, Fremantle was in complete control, scoring 22 points despite the home loss.
St. John’s
Kadary Richmond: The point forward has been an excellent addition to St. John’s, and it was on display in the win against Xavier earlier this month. Richmond scored 12 points while grabbing four rebounds, dishing out six assists, and tallying three steals.
Xavier vs. St. John’s Prediction and Pick
While Xavier’s defense has been in good form of late, holding the likes of Marquette to less than 60 points last week, I believe this matchup sets up for a shootout at Madison Square Garden.
For starters, the team’s first meeting this season featured a total of 152.5 and the game finished 82-72 in favor of the Red Storm. Both defenses have been up to par, but I disagree with the total dropping three points in a game that features two offenses that prefer to play in the open court and hunt transition opportunities.
Further, both offenses have edges on the opposing defense. While Xavier will have to find answers against the best defense in Big East play, the Musketeers are a capable offense that is shooting north of 38% from the perimeter this season, a top 100 mark, and leads Big East play in free throw rate. This is a big development against the physical St. John’s defense that has been prone to sending opponents to the free-throw line.
On the other side, Xavier’s defensive rebounding woes can be exposed against St. John’s, who leads the Big East in offensive rebounding rate. Xavier is ninth in defensive rebounding rate.
Both teams play fast, and I don’t see a reason to deviate from the first matchup and go over the total.
PICK: OVER 149.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.