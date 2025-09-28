Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Chiefs)
After missing the majority of the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to play in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Worthy suffered a shoulder injury on a collision with tight end Travis Kelce in Week 1, but he's off the Chiefs' injury report for Sunday.
This is great news for Kansas City, as the team's offense has struggled overall through three games, leading to a 1-2 start to the campaign. The Chiefs remain without Rashee Rice (suspension) in Week 4, but they'll at least have their top wideout back in action against an elite Baltimore offense.
The Ravens have struggled defensively this season, allowing 38 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Could that help Worthy have a big game on Sunday?
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for the former first-round pick in Week 4.
Best Xavier Worthy Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-111)
Patrick Mahomes has been working with Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown as his top options on the outside the last few weeks, so I expect him to target Worthy a bunch in this Week 4 matchup.
It's hard to find a better game for Worthy to come back in, as the Ravens rank 19th in EPA/Pass, 29th in EPA/Play on defense and have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league this season.
Since Worthy doesn't carry an injury designation into this game, I expect him to play a pretty normal complement of snaps in Week 4. He should be able to clear this receptions prop against Baltimore.
