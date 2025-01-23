Xavier Worthy's Receptions Prop is Too Good to Pass Up in AFC Championship
We're still days away from the much anticipated AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills but sportsbooks have already posted plenty of player props for us to dig into.
If you're looking to bet on a member of the Chiefs, there's a play on Kansas City's rookie wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, that I absolutely love. I broke down the prop bet in this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", but let's break it down a little bit further.
Xavier Worthy Receptions Prop
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- OVER 4.5 Receptions (-140)
- UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+108)
Bet on Xavier Worthy to Record 5+ Receptions
If you don't mind backing the juiced side of the prop at -140, I recommend taking the OVER 4.5 receptions for Worthy on Sunday.
Worthy has become the primary target for Patrick Mahomes in recent weeks and I don't think the market has correctly adjusted when it comes to his receptions total. He saw 9+ targets in his last three regular season starts and then hauled in five receptions on six targets against the Texans last week.
When the Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins, they started to use him as their primary receiver, but have since learned that Worthy is the better option and can attack defenses in several different ways.
Hopkins hasn't seen more than four targets in their last three games and hasn't seen nine targets since Week 13 against the Chargers.
I'll continue to ride with Worthy on Sunday.
