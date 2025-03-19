Yale vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Yale will look to play spoiler to an SEC team for the second straight year in the NCAA Tournament, set as the No. 13 seed in the South Region against No. 4 seed Texas A&M.
The Aggies had a great season in the best conference in the country, paced by an elite offensive rebounding offense and a rugged defense, but this will be a stiff test against Yale’s disciplined unit, evident in the point spread that shows this should be a competitive game.
Can the Bulldogs hang?
Here’s our betting preview.
Yale vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Yale: +7.5 (-115)
- Texas A&M: -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Yale: +270
- Texas A&M: -315
Total: 140.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Yale vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Game Time: 7:20 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Yale Record: 22-7
- Texas A&M Record: 22-10
Yale vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Yale
Nick Townsend: The Yale big man has been a matchup nightmare for teams this season, showcasing the ability to step out beyond the arc and shoot at a 51% clip while also being an efficient post threat as well. Townsend will need to have an impact on the glass against Texas A&M’s imposing frontcourt, but he can be a matchup nightmare in this one.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Taylor is a high-ceiling scorer, able to score 20-plus in bunches, and is a threat to get to the free throw line often. Last season, he played a big role in the Aggies' success featuring an overtime loss to Houston in the second round, scoring 21 points in the loss. However, Taylor can be prone to shooting struggles, posting a 45% effective field goal percentage this season.
Yale vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
This is a tough matchup for Texas A&M, who is uber reliant on its ability to clean up its misses.
The Aggies are the best offensive rebounding team in the country, cleaning up 42% of its misses this season, and it’s necessary as the team is 317th in effective field goal percentage. Further, the team is physical, ranking 17th in free throw rate.
So, they thrive at winning the shot volume battle.
However, Yale can compete in that regard as the team is 13th in rebounding percentage this season. Of course, this is a step up in class for the Bulldogs, but this team has proven it can compete on the glass, and also shoot at a high level, ninth in the country in three-point percentage.
So, there is a clear path for the Bulldogs to get going from beyond the arc against a Texas A&M team that is willing to give up that shot, allowing the 14th-highest three-point rate in the country, and for the team to limit the Aggies to one shot on offense.
Considering both teams are in the bottom half of the country in adjusted tempo, there can be fewer possessions and with that less of an avenue for the Aggies to pull away and cover the point spread.
I’ll take the points with Yale.
PICK: Yale +7.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
