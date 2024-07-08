Yankees' AL East Division Odds Have Plummeted Since Mid-June
Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Yankees after they dropped yet another series on Sunday Night, losing 3-0 to the Boston Red Sox.
The loss was New York's 16th in its last 22 games, and it fell to three games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East standings. Not only that, but the Yankees are just 4.5 games ahead of the Red Sox, who have suddenly jumped to nine games over .500 on the season.
New York was rolling over the first few months of the season, but things have come crashing down since Father's Day. The Yankees were -300 (an implied probability of 75 percent) to win the AL East on June 16.
Since then?
The Yankees odds have dropped at the way to +115 (an implied probability of 46.51 percent). Baltimore is the current favorite at -135 odds.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
It's truly a nightmare scenario for the Yanks, who currently are down three key players in Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Clarke Schmidt. Still, it's hard to fathom that a World Series contender could have such a horrible stretch.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to downplay things after the loss on Sunday, saying his team is "right there" despite the awful 22-game stretch.
Unfortunately, for Boone and the Yankees, starting fast and finishing poorly has been a common theme. It happened back in 2022 when New York blew the No. 1 seed in the AL to the Houston Astros and ended up getting swept in the playoffs in the ALCS.
The Yankees were the first team to 50 wins in 2024, but now the Cleveland Guardians and Orioles have better records than them in the AL.
New York is still third in the odds to win the World Series at +550, a step forward from where it was on Opening Day (+900), but the path to a pennant would be much tougher if the Yankees end up in the wild card.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.