Yankees Have Best World Series Odds in American League Following Jazz Chisholm Trade
The New York Yankees made a massive splash ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three prospects.
Chisholm, 26, has two more years of arbitration on his contract, giving the Yankees 2.5 seasons of team control. He should slot into a New York lineup that desperately needs help around Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
This season, Chisholm is hitting .249/.323/.407 with 13 homers and 50 runs batted in across 101 games. Injuries limited the electric outfielder to just 157 games over the previous two seasons, but he's been healthy so far in 2024.
New York is hoping that Chisholm and the eventual return of Giancarlo Stanton will help rebuild a lifeless lineup that has seen the Yankees rank 15th in runs scored over the last month despite Judge and Soto playing at an MVP level.
Following the Chisholm deal, New York moved to the favorite in the American League to win the World Series even though it is still a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. After a fast start to the season, New York has slipped over the last month and a half to fall into second in the division.
World Series Odds Following Jazz Chisholm Jr. Trade
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dodgers: +340
- Phillies: +500
- Yankees: +600
- Orioles: +750
- Astros: +1200
- Guardians: +1200
- Braves: +1200
- Twins: +1500
- Brewers: +1900
- Mariners: +3000
Oddsmakers clearly believe in this Yankees team, even though Baltimore and Seattle have made deals ahead of the deadline to improve their respective rosters.
The addition of Chisholm may allow New York to seek potential trade options for Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo, two players who are in the final season of their contracts and could be on the move in the coming offseason anyway.
The Yankees could still use some help in their pitching staff with Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes struggling as of late.
However, Chisholm is a clear upgrade on offense that should give Judge and Soto so much-needed protection in the lineup going forward. If the Yankees make more moves to improve this roster, there's a chance their odds will shrink even further in the coming weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
