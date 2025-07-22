Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
The New York Yankees have won seven of their last 10 games and just took two of three from Atlanta, continuing a strong July surge. However, they dropped Monday's season opener against Toronto.
New York will turn to right-hander Cam Schlittler (1-0, 5.06 ERA), who impressed in his MLB debut earlier this month with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Toronto has also been hot, sweeping San Francisco and winning 12 of its last 15 games to climb further into AL contention.
Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.70 ERA) gets the start for the Blue Jays, coming off a solid outing against Oakland in which he struck out eight over six innings.
Here’s the scoop on how we’re playing the oddsboard on Tuesday.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+164)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Yankees (+104)
- Blue Jays (-122)
Total
- Over 9 (-112)
- Under 9 (-108)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-0, 5.06 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.70 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): YES, Sportsnet
- Yankees Record: 55-45
- Blue Jays Record: 59-41
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
- Bo Bichette Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105 at FanDuel)
Bichette has been red-hot at the plate in July, batting .346 this month and consistently producing multi-hit games during Toronto’s 12-3 surge. With Schlittler making just his second career start — and allowing four hits and two home runs in just 5 ⅓ innings in his debut — Bichette’s aggressive plate approach and ability to jump on early-count fastballs give him a clear edge.
Schlittler has yet to face a lineup this deep or this experienced, and Bichette, who typically bats second, will have multiple chances to do damage early. He’s also hit safely in eight of his last nine games and boasts a career .305 average against right-handers. Playing at home, where he’s historically been even more productive, so Bichette is a strong bet to reach at least two bases.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
While Schlittler showed flashes of promise in his debut earlier this month, he remains a complete unknown in his second start. Scherzer isn’t vintage anymore, but he’s coming off his best outing of the season and now at least benefits from extended rest.
Scherzer also has a respectable 3.99 ERA in his five most recent starts against the Yankees and brings veteran poise into a matchup that will likely require six solid innings with Toronto’s high-leverage bullpen arms likely unavailable after heavy usage Monday. Still, the Blue Jays' 11-game home winning streak and 12-3 July surge speak volumes about their form, and their strong top-of-the-order — anchored by Bo Bichette, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — matches up well against an unproven arm. The Yankees have dropped nine straight road games versus AL East opponents and continue to struggle to cover on the run line as road dogs. The Jays are a fair price on the moneyline Tuesday.
Pick: Blue Jays (-122 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuelapp and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.