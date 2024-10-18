Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALCS Game 4
The New York Yankees looked to be on the verge of taking an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the ALCS until Johnkensy Noel hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to force extra innings, where the Guardians would eventually win.
In the blink of an eye, the series momentum has seemingly flipped to the Guardians who now have a chance to tie it at 2-2 heading into tonight's Game 4.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+140)
- Guardians +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -120
- Guardians: +102
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-112)
- UNDER 7.5 (-108)
Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA)
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA)
Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series: Yankees lead 2-1
Yankees vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: After a slow start to the playoffs, Aaron Judge has now hit home runs in two-straight games. He's the heart and soul of this Yankees team and they need him to continue to produce offensively if they want to not only win the ALCS, but win the World Series as well.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: The Guardians' need to find a way to produce some offense and that comes down to Jose Ramirez, who has been flat-out bad this postseason, batting just .179 after batting .279 in the regular season. They need their best offensive player to step up if they want to tie this series up.
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
3I simply don't believe the Guardians have the offensive ability to hang with the Yankees. They ranked just 17th in the Majors in OPS this season, sandwiched between the likes of the Cardinals and Blue Jays. They were even worse in the final two months of the regular season, ranking 20th in OPS in August and September.
They're rolling with Gavin Williams tonight who had a gross 4.86 ERA on the season and a 1.368 WHIP. Their bread is buttered by their pitching and if they're rolling out a guy who had a 3-10 record and an ERA of almost 5.00 on the year, I simply don't know how they win this game.
I'll back the Yankees as slight favorites in tonight's Game 5.
Pick: Yankees -120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!