Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALCS Game 5
The Yankees will attempt to punch its ticket to the World Series with a win in Cleveland on Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALCS.
After a pair of thrilling games in Cleveland, the Yankees have seized control of the ALCS, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Guardians. Can the visiting Yankees clinch a World Series berth with Carlos Rodon on the mound after a big effort to start the series in Game 1?
Here's our betting preview for Game 5.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: -1.5 (+146)
- Guardians: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -118
- Guardians: +100
Total: 7.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 19th
- Game Time: 8:08 PM EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): TruTV
- Yankees Lead 3-1
Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
New York Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 4.66 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
Yankees vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton: The Yankees designated hitter has been on fire in Cleveland over the past two games, hitting two home runs in each of the last two games with four runs batted in. While he only has three hits in the series, all have been home runs, impactful to turn this series in the Yankees favor.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: Ramirez showed up in Game 4 to try and even the series, going two-for-three with a pair of RBI’s. However, the Guardians came up short in a high scoring affair. For Cleveland to find its footing in this series, Ramirez must continue to produce in the middle of the order to try and offset some of the responsibilities for some of the timely contributors down the lineup.
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
The Yankees are poised to clinch a World Series berth on Saturday night in Cleveland given a noted pitching edge and the more trustworthy lineup top-to-bottom.
Let’s start on the mound, where the Guardians will count on Tanner Bibbee to keep the team’s season alive. In Game 2, Bibbe only recorded four outs before being pulled, allowing five hits and two earned runs.
On the season, Bibbee has been far worse at Progressive Field, pitching to a 4.15 ERA against a 2.76 on the road. He’ll face a Yankees lineup that is playing its best ball now, with Stanton looming as a home run threat around Aaron Judge off of three straight games with a hit and six RBI’s in the series.
Meanwhile, Rodon will look to build on a stellar effort in Game 1 in which he tossed six innings of three hit baseball with one earned run and nine strikeouts.
At a near-coin flip price, I’m going to side with the better team with a pitching advantage.
PICK: Yankees -118
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.