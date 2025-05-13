Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The New York Yankees scored 11 runs in their series-opening win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, and they’re aiming to pick up a third straight win on Tuesday night with ace Max Fried on the mound.
Fried has led the Yankees to an 8-0 record in his starts this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of those games.
The Mariners are countering with one of their better arms – righty Bryan Woo – who enters this matchup with a 3.25 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in the 2025 season. Can Woo get Seattle back on track after it lost four straight games on Monday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, best player props to take and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
- Mariners +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -142
- Mariners: +120
Total
- 7 (Over -115/Under -105)
Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (6-0, 1.05 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (4-1, 3.25 ERA)
Yankees vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, YES Network
- Yankees record: 24-17
- Mariners record: 22-18
Yankees vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Aaron Judge put together another two-hit game on Monday night, racking up three total bases in the Yankees’ win over the Mariners. He now has four straight games with two or more total bases and is hitting an insane .414 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
I love Judge on Tuesday night to clear this prop once again, as he’s 2-for-5 against Bryan Woo in his career without one double and four runs batted in. The Yankees superstar is too hot to fade in this market at even money.
Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Yankees are a must-bet with Fried on the mound:
So far this season, the Yankees have been an amazing bet when lefty Max Fried takes the mound, winning all eight of his starts.
Fried has been terrific in his first season in pinstripes, posting a 1.05 ERA in eight starts while allowing just 36 hits across 51.2 innings of work. The lefty hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a single start this season, and that’s a huge reason why the Yankees are road favorites in this matchup.
New York won the series opener against the Mariners on Monday night, putting up 11 runs and showcasing why it has the No. 1 offense in basketball. The Yankees are the top team in the league in runs scored, OPS, home runs, batting average and on-base percentage.
The Mariners have also been a solid offense this season, but I’m not sold on them beating Fried with Bryan Woo on the mound. Woo has a 3.25 ERA in seven starts this season, but he’s coming off a rough outing against the A’s where he allowed eight hits and five runs.
Overall, Woo has been solid this season (he ranks in the 81st percentile in expected ERA), but can he shut down the game’s best offense?
I lean with Fried and the Yankees in this one given all of their success in his starts.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
